In the second quarter against Rutgers last weekend Mike Lee picked off a pass from quarterback Artur Sitkowski and after some nifty moves returned it for a touchdown.

A quarter later Corione Harris got into the action and got an interception of his own.

It wasn’t long ago Harris and Lee were playing in the same backfield at Landry-Walker High in New Orleans.

The Louisiana connections didn’t stop there on Saturday afternoon. Malik Clark from Warren Easton High got the start at right guard. Ricky Thomas from New Orleans started at safety. and had an interception against Central Michigan. Wide receiver Takulve Williams, a freshman, has caught passes in the last two games. And true freshman running back Ryan Malbrough got carries in the fourth quarter. There is former four-star recruit Daylon Charlot, who has played wide receiver the last three games.

It has always been said, and there is probably a lot of truth to it, Kansas has to recruit outside their home state to fill their recruiting class. You always start at home in the state and branch out from there. The numbers just aren’t there for a division one school like Kansas or Kansas State to rely solely on local players.

That’s why David Beaty hired Tony Hull. He wanted to make a run at an area that hasn’t been a focus for the Jayhawks.

Hull was the head coach at Warren Easton when Beaty hired him. After hurricane Katrina Hull led Easton to the state playoffs in seven of his nine seasons. But more importantly when it comes to recruiting he knows Louisiana and is trusted by recruits and parents.

“There aren't a lot of places kids in Louisiana can go because we are different personalities,” Hull said. “Our culture is different. The way we talk, way we walk, the way we act, the way we think, it's totally different from outside the rest of the country. So there’s not many places you can go outside the state of Louisiana or the city of New Orleans and feel like you belong.”