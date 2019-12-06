On Monday, Cade Collier got a visit at school from members of the Kansas coaching staff. He admitted he was a little nervous before the visit started with Les Miles and Brent Dearmon.

It took place in the halls of Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama.

“I was nervous at first when I first saw him,” Collier said of seeing Miles. “Then they walked up and we started talking about everything. We talked about the past teams he coached and things like childhood memories and things like that.”

The connection to Kansas comes from Dearmon who knows Ken Boatman, who told the Jayhawks offensive coordinator about Collier.

“He’s real good friends with Coach Dearmon and they were talking about me,” Collier said. “Coach Dearmon watched me and then I started talking to him on the phone and it just went from there.”

At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds Collier plays tight end at Baker. He said Dearmon liked his film and earned a scholarship offer.

After football was over, he moved to the basketball court, where he starts at center. He also enjoys hunting and being outside.

“Playing basketball keeps me in shape,” he said. “I love being outdoors and being active. This is fun for me.”

Collier will take the visit with his father, step-mother, and brother. He wants to major in Civil Engineering, and this will be his first official visit.

“I want to see the campus and the facilities,” he said. “One of the things that is most important is a good education.”