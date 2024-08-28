PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Calvin Clements working his way back from injury

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Calvin Clements earned the start in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at left tackle and played every snap helping the Jayhawks to a win over UNLV.

It was the perfect end to his true freshman season and gave him a lot to work for going into spring football.

But an injury sidelined him forcing him to miss time.

“I was able to have a few spring practices, but unfortunately, I think it was on the fifth practice got rolled up on really, you know, kind of disappointed,” Clements said. “But it was actually an injury that that was very similar injury to one I had in high school and my other leg.”

Clements dealt with an injury like that before and knew what it would take to return.

“Having been in that position before, I felt a lot of comfort knowing I kind of been through this before,” he said. “Knowing some of the things that were going to be really important for me to get back. So as soon as that day hit, I just took it as a challenge to get back to where I need to be to play this fall, and super thankful that this process has been pretty smooth so far, getting back to where I need to be to play.”

Clements has worked his way back after injury and making a push at the depth chart
He did rehab and made his comeback after the injury that took him through the summer. There was an adjustment period where he worked back into contact but is getting closer to full strength.

“I would say I'm definitely feeling a lot faster, a lot more confident out there,” Clements said. “It definitely took me a few practices through this fall camp, but this camp has been super helpful to just be in the film room and then obviously just working really hard at practice to make sure we're tuning everything upright.”

The first depth chart came out and he was not listed. But he is in a position to make a move according to head coach Lance Leipold.

“He's just playing a little catch up and he's also getting that confidence back as well as movements,” Leipold said. “But he's definitely showing the signs and there's no doubt that we're excited about what Calvin’s going to give our program.”

When Clements committed to Kansas, a big reason was former offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. The Lawrence Free State grad knew Fuchs and his family. They lived near the same neighborhood and attended the same church. Fuchs left for the Tennessee Titans and Daryl Agpalsa rejoined with Leipold as the new offensive line coach.

“It's been great ever since the day he stepped in the building,” Clements said of Agpalsa. “He's had a great energy that surrounded him. It's super fun getting coached by him. He makes sure we're working really hard each and every day. But he also wants a relationship outside of football. He wants to know about our families, know about our life. So, I think that's really special. He's brought the room together a lot, created a really good energy and some really good relationships.”

