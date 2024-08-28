Calvin Clements earned the start in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at left tackle and played every snap helping the Jayhawks to a win over UNLV.

It was the perfect end to his true freshman season and gave him a lot to work for going into spring football.

But an injury sidelined him forcing him to miss time.

“I was able to have a few spring practices, but unfortunately, I think it was on the fifth practice got rolled up on really, you know, kind of disappointed,” Clements said. “But it was actually an injury that that was very similar injury to one I had in high school and my other leg.”

Clements dealt with an injury like that before and knew what it would take to return.

“Having been in that position before, I felt a lot of comfort knowing I kind of been through this before,” he said. “Knowing some of the things that were going to be really important for me to get back. So as soon as that day hit, I just took it as a challenge to get back to where I need to be to play this fall, and super thankful that this process has been pretty smooth so far, getting back to where I need to be to play.”