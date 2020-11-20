JayhawkSlant - Carson Willich grew up a Jayhawk fan, earns KU offer

Carson Willich grew up a Jayhawk fan, earns KU offer
The last month has been one Carson Willich wasn’t really expecting. The linebacker from Blue Springs picked up three offers from Big 12 schools and two came in the few days.
Iowa State was the first to extend an offer followed by Kansas State, and a day later he got one from the Jayhawks.
“Honestly, I did not expect this,” Willich said. “I mean, I was just trying to focus on getting bigger, getting ready for next year, and hoping that I'd get some interest. So just hearing from these coaches and getting offers this early, just boosts my confidence. But at the same time, I will stay humble about it.”
Kansas director of player personnel Dave Shumate communicated with Willich about the Jayhawks interest and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot followed up with the offer.
“I got a text (on Thursday) from Coach Eliot and he was asking me how I was doing,” Willich said. “Then he told me to give him a call later. I was shocked when he gave me the offer. It's kind of all of a sudden, but it's crazy.”
Willich said he has been a Kansas fan for a long time. There have been trips to Allen Fieldhouse with his family and watching Late Night. They have attended several KU football games.
“I grew up being a Jayhawk fan all my life,” he said. “I’ve been to Late Night in the Phog and all of those games, so it was crazy to get the offer. We’ve gone to a lot of basketball and football games. My dad was at the Texas (2016) game when they tore down the goal post. We went to the Sweet 16 game at the Sprint Center.”
Wllich’s mother grew up in Wichita and attended KU. His father grew up in Dodge City and Wamego.
When he called Eliot, the Jayhawks defensive coordinator told him why he got the offer.
“He talked about my speed and how I get to the ball,” Willich said. “He said I’m long and lengthy and he likes my speed.”
The drive from Blue Springs to Lawrence is just under an hour and that was one of the things Eliot brought up with Willich.
“It was a good talk with him,” he said. “He was just saying how KU is the closest D 1 school for me, if I wanted to commit there. He said they are rebuilding program under Coach Les Miles and all that kind of stuff. It was a really good call.”