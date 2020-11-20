JayhawkSlant - Carson Willich grew up a Jayhawk fan, earns KU offer

The last month has been one Carson Willich wasn’t really expecting. The linebacker from Blue Springs picked up three offers from Big 12 schools and two came in the few days.

Iowa State was the first to extend an offer followed by Kansas State, and a day later he got one from the Jayhawks.

“Honestly, I did not expect this,” Willich said. “I mean, I was just trying to focus on getting bigger, getting ready for next year, and hoping that I'd get some interest. So just hearing from these coaches and getting offers this early, just boosts my confidence. But at the same time, I will stay humble about it.”

Kansas director of player personnel Dave Shumate communicated with Willich about the Jayhawks interest and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot followed up with the offer.

“I got a text (on Thursday) from Coach Eliot and he was asking me how I was doing,” Willich said. “Then he told me to give him a call later. I was shocked when he gave me the offer. It's kind of all of a sudden, but it's crazy.”