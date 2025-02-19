Published Feb 19, 2025
WATCH: Bill Self talks after loss at BYU
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
On Tuesday night, No. 23 Kansas lost at BYU, 91-57. Just two players, Hunter Dickinson (12) and David Coit (11) scored in double figures for the Jayhawks. Minutes after the game, Bill Self spoke to the media following KU's second-straight road loss.

