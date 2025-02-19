Daniel Howard will take two visits to Kansas

When spring football starts the Kansas staff is expecting to host several visitors. One of the will be Daniel Howard from Lane Tech in Chicago.

The defensive lineman has been talking with Kansas assistant coach Jim Panagos and plans to take more than one visit.

“When I first met Coach Panagos I knew our relationship would be great in the future because he was an easy guy to talk to,” Howard said. “We got our relationship to where it’s at now by texting keeping in contact with each other almost every day.”

Howard said he plans to visit Kansas this spring to watch practice and then return in the summer for an official visit.

“When I visit I’m looking for how I can fit in at this school and if I can and will all of my effort I put in on the field be shown and expressed,” he said. “I want to see what it’s like during football and outside of football. My mindset is always if I wasn’t playing football would I want to go to this school.”