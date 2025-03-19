Chris Simpson likes new LB group, returning players stepping up

In the offseason the Kansas coaching staff went to the transfer portal to replace their top three linebackers. They lost their top tacklers at the position and needed to bring in experienced players. A lot of attention has focused on the new players it can help elevate the games of the returning players. Linebackers coach Chris Simpson said there are players who have been in the program stepping up. “That's definitely happening with Jon Jon (Kamara), certainly with Logan Brantley and really all of them,” Simpson said. “And we've always had a culture of competition that we've tried to stress that and emphasize that so that guys, you know that they're going to work their butts off, and things will pay off in the end if they do.” The returning players can view it as a challenge and are finding ways to compete. “You start bringing some other guys in, maybe come from other programs, and the guys that are in house seem to elevate a little quicker, if that makes sense,” Simpson said. “It just happens a little faster for them because they have a little more sense of urgency.”

New LB bring experience, athleticism to the group

The three starters from last year Cornell Wheeler, JB Brown, and Taiwan Berryhill graduated. The team is only halfway through spring football, but Simpson likes what he has seen from the group. He talked about the differences between the potential of this year’s unit compared to 2024. “You know, maybe a little more athleticism and just some of the natural instincts,” he said. “Cornell Wheeler was a guy that just had some natural football instincts. So, some of these guys are just coming in with a little bit, probably a little bit better natural football instincts.” Kansas signed three linebackers from the transfer portal in Bangally Kamara, Joseph Sipp and Trey Lathan. Kamara was a versatile linebacker at Pitt two years ago before transferring to South Carolina. Sipp was a first team All-MAC performer at Bowling Green. Lathan was third on West Virginia’s team last year in tackles and second in tackles for a loss. “Between Bangally, and Joseph Sipp and Trey you know these guys are coming in with some of that out of the gate,” Simpson said. “Sometimes we recruit guys out of high school who haven’t had to do it at this level. Now you get some guys that are coming in the door that have been there and done that. So, they just have some of those instinctive things that sometimes you just have to get over time.”

Joe Dineen returns, helping with defense