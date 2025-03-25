Published Mar 25, 2025
Watch: OL coach Daryl Agpalsa on spring football
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas OL coach Daryl Agpalsa met with the media on Tuesday after spring practice resumed.

Agpalsa talked about the offensive line and what he has seen from his group midway through spring football. Watch everything he had to say.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings