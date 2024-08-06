“I’m hoping to be able to have a fresh group out there with regularity because of the ability to develop some depth,” Simpson said.

Simpson hopes that the ability to play linebackers at multiple positions gives the overall group more depth.

“I’ve kind of changed a little bit over the last few years to get it by committee, whether it’s on the field in terms of positions, and you know you got a guy like Rich Miller who’s not here anymore, it’s probably even some leadership by committee,” Simpson said.

Simpson mentioned getting the linebackers work at both the hawk position and at middle or outside linebacker. He said that at least half the room, including Jayson Gilliom and Taiwan Berryhill, are getting work at multiple positions.

The linebacker group faces some questions after having to replace two of its two biggest contributors, Rich Miller and Craig Young. Linebackers coach Chris Simpson spoke to the media Tuesday about how cross-training linebackers have made the group versatile, who is emerging, and how helmet communication has impacted the linebackers.

Which players are emerging?

One of the linebackers who has been talked about a lot as having a good spring is JB Brown. Brown was Kansas’ third-leading tackler in 2023 and has developed a lot since arriving in Lawrence.

“He was a little more of a see ball, get ball guy a year ago just because he was, you know, he'd come to us in the spring, coming out of the portal, and I was still learning, but again, going through the season now, full spring ball, he knows what he's doing,” Simpson said.

“So now it's not just using those tools, but really knowing what his role, what his job is. I mean, he's a guy that, you know, I'll throw in there at Mike if I need to because, you know, in terms of being a vocal leader, I think he's earned the respect of the locker room and, you know, if he says something, it carries some weight and guys, listen.”

Simpson said Brown was “the guy that’s probably showed up the most” through the early days of fall camp.

Another linebacker poised for a bigger role in 2024 is Cornell Wheeler. He played more down the stretch in 2023 but has gotten more comfortable with more reps.

“He’s kind of picking up where he left off in the spring, had a really good spring and quite honestly, it was, I would say even like the second half of last season when he started to get more comfortable,” Simpson said. “He’s been kind of a rep guy and has gotten the reps and now it’s somewhat second nature to him. So he’s doing really well. I’m pleased with where he’s at.”

Alex Raich, a big special teams contributor in 2023, has a chance to impact the linebacker room this season. Raich, originally from Switzerland, transferred from the junior college level at Golden West College and has adjusted to Division One football after having a good spring.

“Coming to us from junior college and whatnot, the game was a little fast for him,” Simpson said. “It’s kind of slowed down. He’s as physical as any of the guys that we have, which showed itself in the spring and has continued to do that this camp.”







Helmet-to-helmet communication helping streamline defensive calls

Simpson talked about how the helmet communication has helped the linebackers make calls to the defense quicker. While there’s a lot of tempo in college football, communication can help the linebackers give one voice to the defense.

“To think that you can communicate with one person and allow them to communicate to everybody else, probably it’ll be a challenge, but it allows, you know, coach Borland has been the guy that’s been communicating through the helmet and it gives guys just some reminders out on the field,” Simpson said. “So they’ve been receptive to it, you know, just because they know the stuff. They’re like yup, I guess it kind of confirms some of the stuff that they are anticipating or expecting.”

The middle or “Mike” linebacker is traditionally the one that receives the communication from Borland. For Kansas, multiple players have gotten work there, including Wheeler and Gilliom.





Utilizing safeties in the “Hawk” position to make the defense more athletic

Kansas has used both safeties and linebackers in the “hawk” position in its defense. Simpson said he thinks it makes the defense more athletic and wants to recruit players who have traits of a hybrid safety/linebacker. Logan Brantley and Jon Jon Kamara both played some defensive back in high school and Simpson thought it was a good trait for linebackers.

“I want all of them to be those guys, and then I just want them to get bigger and be able to move closer to the ball,” Simpson said. “That’s the nature of it. You got a Marvin Grant, who’s now kind of playing to the field a little bit while he’s a safety that you can move closer to the ball."

He continued: "He’s still got that safety skill set, but you just become more athletic as a defense. You got the hybrid guy that you think is a safety maybe coming out of high school, but you bump them down to play that spot and then you bump them in. Now you just got more athletic as a defense.”