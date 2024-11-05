Hunter Higgins talks about Kansas visit, fall schedule

Hunter Higgins has had a busy fall, and it won’t get any slower. The highly recruited defensive end from Maize South is getting a lot of recruiting attention from college recruiters.

He is managing his high school season with several unofficial visits on the weekends. One of his recent trips was to Kansas City to watch Kansas play TCU.

“It was really cool when I walked in I got about five different coaches ready to chop it up and talk football,” Higgins said. “One of them being Coach O who I talk to a lot.”

Coach O is Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu, who has been recruiting Hunter for the last year. Higgins has been on campus to meet the staff in the past.

“He’s super real and genuine and I would say that’s his best trait besides being a great football coach,” Higgins said about Onatolu. “It’s pretty easy to talk to him from the first time I met him until now he’s the same person.”