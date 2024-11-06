Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.

 • Sam Winton
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Leipold proud how team has stuck together

Leipold proud how team has stuck together

Lance Leipold meets with the media to discuss KU's bye week and upcoming matchup with Iowa State.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.

 • Sam Winton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement