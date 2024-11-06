Advertisement
in other news
WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more
To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.
• Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win
Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.
• Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard
Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.
• Sam Winton
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard
JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.
• Shay Wildeboor
Leipold proud how team has stuck together
Lance Leipold meets with the media to discuss KU's bye week and upcoming matchup with Iowa State.
• Sam Winton
in other news
WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more
To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.
• Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win
Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.
• Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard
Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.
• Sam Winton
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement