Christian Braun's career-high helps lead Kansas past St. Joseph's, 94-72
If sophomore guard Christian Braun intended to make a statement on Friday afternoon, mission accomplished. In leading No. 6 Kansas past St. Joseph’s, 94-72, Braun, in 36 minutes of action, scored a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news