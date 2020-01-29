“When I decommitted and reopened my recruitment they kind of hopped on board and I started talking to Coach Chidera,” he said. “Coach Miles called me, offered me about a month and a half ago. I’ve also been chatting with Coach Drake.”

The Kansas coaches knew about Anokwuru because he was committed to Texas Tech and then decided to open up his recruiting.

The Jayhawks will have a midweek visitor starting today when Clinton Anokwuru arrives in Lawrence. The defensive end from Fort Bend Bush (Tex) will have a busy time before signing day.

Anokwuru had to start his visit with Kansas on Wednesday because he had one already set with Washington State. After the visit ends on Friday he will fly to Pullman to visit Washington State before the dead period begins.

The Jayhawks will get the first crack at the defensive end.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the town,” he said about Kansas. “Just getting a chance to see and interact with the people. Right now, it's kind of like crunch time for me. I'm getting ready to make big decisions.

“I want to see the town, mostly the people, see how welcoming and loving the people are. I want to see the school, the facilities, the coaching staff, get a chance to kind of interact with people and see if it fits. See if it feels like home.”

Earlier in the week he released his top five schools that included Kansas, Washington State, Virginia Tech, Colorado State, and Lafayette. He has taken official visits to Virginia Tech and Colorado State.

“I'm looking for a place that feels like home,” Anokwuru said. “That’s important for me because that's where I'm going to be spending the next four to five years of my football career and getting my education. I want to go somewhere where I feel like I can go in and make an impact and have a chance to play.”