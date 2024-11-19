Coach Prime has respect for Leipold, expects KU to be ready to play

“I love him to life, he's a friend,” Sanders said. “He’s reached out to me, and I reach out to him probably every few weeks. I didn't know any of these coaches, but probably going into this season and for these guys to, on their own account, to reach out to me, to show me love and respect is tremendous. But he's been consistent since media day. I have the utmost respect in regards for him and his team.”

Coach Prime said at his weekly press conference he and Leipold stay in touch and talk consistently during the season.

In the short time Deion Sanders has been the head coach at Colorado, he said he has grown close to some of the coaches in the Big 12.

Colorado is in the picture to play for a Big 12 title and the Jayhawks are playing their best football. The oddsmakers have this line under a field goal and Sanders anticipates a challenging game.

“They're tough, they're physical, they play a consistent game,” he said. “Their quarterback gives you problems because he's very versatile. The defense, they can take the ball away. They have not given up. Regardless of what their record may state the last two weeks, they've knocked some people off their feet, but it's going to be a tremendous task for us.”

Sanders is looking forward to returning to Kansas City where he said during his press conference he played professional baseball at Royals Stadium and football at Arrowhead. The Buffaloes have won their last four road games, but he knows the environment will not be easy.

He has watched film and noticed a Kansas team that has continued to play with effort.

“He's going to have those guys ready to play,” Sanders said. “We're going to be in an environment that's not conducive to us being successful in Kansas City. I can't wait to see the stadium myself. I'll be back there. I think I played there once upon a time, years ago, but I don't know, because, you know, I'm not as young as I once were. I look forward to going there, playing this tremendous game, we call football. I really do. But my hat's off to coach (Leipold). He's done a wonderful job, and he will not allow those young men to give up.”

After a home win over Utah, Sanders was asked if he is worried about a letdown.

“I really don't know what that means,” he responded. “I don't plan on failing. I never make plans to fail. I don't even like having insurance. But there's something they tell me I must do, okay? I don't plan to fail whatsoever. We plan on being dominant and having success. So, we don't think about the other side of those things that many may think about. We don't think about letdowns.”