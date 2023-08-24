When fall camp started there really was not much of a question about who would be handling the top two spots at quarterback. Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean were returning, giving Kansas one of the best duos in the league.

The real competition was going to be at the third spot. Halfway through camp the word started to come out Cole Ballard was taking control of that battle between Ben Easters and Mikey Pauley.

Ballard is a preferred walk-on who arrived on campus in June. Since then, he has quickly impressed the coaching staff.

Lance Leipold said he has earned respect from the players during his three months in the program.

“I know what kind of competitor he is, how smart he is, and how he approaches it,” Leipold said. “His father and I talked about his expectations of his son, about being a good teammate, guy that fits in and what he does and all those things.

“His demeanor and approach to it has been even more impressive than I thought. He doesn't get rattled. He takes hard coaching and works to get better. He knows he's had some tough days out there, and he lines right back up and takes the next rep. And that's what I love about him. I think he has found a way to earn his respect in that locker room very quickly, and the young man has a very bright future.”