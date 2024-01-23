Colin Bellomy impressed with Kansas after unofficial visit
The Kansas staff hosted their first junior day of the year for the Oklahoma basketball game and Colin Bellomy made the trip from Georgia to check out the program.
The defensive end from Harrison High School talked about his visit and what he learned about the KU program.
“My visit to the University of Kansas was great,” Bellomy said. “I was greeted by all of the coaches, and they made me feel welcomed and were excited to see me. I talked with Coach Leipold in his office about topics not just about football but about my family and school and other aspects of my life.”
Bellomy got to see several areas of the Kansas football program. One segment that stood out to him was his meeting with Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance. He liked the work ethic that goes into the strength program and development.
“We ate and talked with Coach Gildersleeve about the weight program,” he said. “This stood out to me as they showed the development of players from the weight and nutrition program. They were honest about how if you don’t want to work this isn’t the place for me. I liked that because that shows the hard working environment Kansas has created and something I would want to be a part of.”
He got a chance to meet with Jim Panagos and Brian Borland to learn about the defense. Panagos got specific about the defensive line and practice structure.
“I talked one-on-one with Coach Panagos about how practices look and what he requires from his defensive lineman,” Bellomy said. “We also watched some film about drills and things I can work on. He also told me that their main expectations in the position group is honesty and how it is a key aspect in the group.
“I talked with Coach Borland a lot about the defense and had a good conversation about a wide variety of things. The Kansas staff said they loved my film and the aggression I play with as well as the selflessness I play with and create opportunities for other position groups to make plays and not just myself.”
Bellomy said he felt at home after visiting with the coaching staff and attending the Oklahoma basketball game. He mentioned the improvement the football program has made and the renovations that have started on the stadium.
“I’m looking for a program that wants to develop me as a player and a person,” he said. “I want a program that has a hard working environment, and a program that has great academics. As much as it’s my decision in the recruiting process, I want my family and parents to approve of the school and Kansas checked all of those boxes. Kansas made a great impression on me and something that I will remember later in the decision making process.”