The Kansas staff hosted their first junior day of the year for the Oklahoma basketball game and Colin Bellomy made the trip from Georgia to check out the program.

The defensive end from Harrison High School talked about his visit and what he learned about the KU program.

“My visit to the University of Kansas was great,” Bellomy said. “I was greeted by all of the coaches, and they made me feel welcomed and were excited to see me. I talked with Coach Leipold in his office about topics not just about football but about my family and school and other aspects of my life.”

Bellomy got to see several areas of the Kansas football program. One segment that stood out to him was his meeting with Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance. He liked the work ethic that goes into the strength program and development.

“We ate and talked with Coach Gildersleeve about the weight program,” he said. “This stood out to me as they showed the development of players from the weight and nutrition program. They were honest about how if you don’t want to work this isn’t the place for me. I liked that because that shows the hard working environment Kansas has created and something I would want to be a part of.”