Coordinators talk Texas matchup, QB options, Sam Burt, and more

Kansas will square up with a Texas program looking for a break this weekend. Both squads have been battling injuries issues, which may level the playing field a bit heading into Saturday night. Redshirt sophomore Jalon Daniels jumped into the driver’s seat last week against the Wildcats. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki knows he may need to call on the young quarterback again this weekend. “(Daniels) did a great job of executing what we were doing,” Kotelnicki said. “The plan is the same still with him. And I think that you can still do that as Jason continues to improve and get healthy and we’ll see how that goes by Saturday. But like I said, hats off to Jalon, he’s had a great week of practice and preparation.” Daniels completed 13 of 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown last weekend vs. KSU.

Kotelnicki said the Jayhawks will focus on improving the running game

Patience with the backfield

Losing Torry Locklin early last week against the Wildcats, the Jayhawks’ backfield got a slimmer in depth after the redshirt freshman was carted off the field. Kansas has primarily given touches to true freshman Devin Neal this season, as the first-year back has racked up 505 yards on 120 carries this season. Kotelnicki is seeing progress behind his run game though, even if it isn’t showing up on the scoreboard. “As you look around the league and the country, you see teams that are winning and you see teams that are winning consistently,” Kotelnicki said. “They’re effectively able to run the ball and effectively able to stop the run.” He continued: “And I think that’s something that we’re always going to try to do here. We’re always going to find ways to run the football. It’s not at the level that we need it at yet to be consistently winning in the league, but quite candidly, you come into the situation of not having spring football, it was going to be a little bit longer for it to take effect.”

Making the most out of the road trip

Matched with a Longhorn’s offense that’s struggled to find a rhythm, the KU defense could find themselves having to read two different quarterbacks. Kansas assistant Brian Borland won’t be making any major changes if a game-time decision catches him by surprise. “I don’t think they did anything significantly different depending on whoever was playing,” Borland said. “They have a system that they use and maybe each guy has a strength or something like that. We’re preparing for whoever shows up and is out there. We’ll be ready for them.” Getting the opportunity to put a competitive product on the field, Borland is looking for his defense to install some lessons learned over the past few weeks. The defensive coordinator is aiming to pull some momentum his way as Kansas closes out its remaining three games. “We still have goals of winning,” Borland said. “But either way, we’ve got to keep watering the tree and help it grow. We’re looking for something positive here to build on. I don’t think anybody’s jumped off the wagon or anything like that, but at a certain point, we’re just looking for the game performances that are going to match all the other things we’re doing.”

Finishing plays

Despite the outcome last week against Kansas State, Borland picked up on a couple of promising signals from his defenders. “There were several plays that we actually fitted up and defended pretty good,” Borland said. He continued: “I thought we had several plays where we didn’t finish them all. And that’s kind of where our defense is structured, all those things matter. Being in the right spot and understanding an offensive scheme and knowing you fit, is important. I feel like we’re getting better in that area.”

Borland talks Sam Burt