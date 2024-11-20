Published Nov 20, 2024
WATCH: Jeff Grimes on facing the Colorado defense
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the matchup against Colorado and what it was like returning to BYU last week.

Watch what Grimes had to say in his weekly press conference.

