WATCH: Jeff Grimes on facing the Colorado defense

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the matchup against Colorado and what it was like returning to BYU last week.
Watch what Grimes had to say in his weekly press conference.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the matchup against Colorado and what it was like returning to BYU last week.
Watch what Grimes had to say in his weekly press conference.
Offensive lineman Sam Simpson talks about his visit to Kansas and other schools who are in the mix.
Kansas signed one of the top recruiting classes during the early signing period.
Justin Thurman talks about his decision to pick Kansas after being committed to Notre Dame.
Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference and touched on a number of topics.
On Monday afternoon, Zeke Mayo met with the media to preview KU's upcoming game against UNCW and more.
Offensive lineman Sam Simpson talks about his visit to Kansas and other schools who are in the mix.
Kansas signed one of the top recruiting classes during the early signing period.
Justin Thurman talks about his decision to pick Kansas after being committed to Notre Dame.