Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. UNCW

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's game between No. 1 Kansas and UNCW.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's game between No. 1 Kansas and UNCW.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
We take an early look at Colorado and talk about the matchups for Saturday's game.
Bryson Tiller, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Overtime Elite, committed to Kansas on Saturday.
The ball bounced KU's way and they took advantage of the other team making more mistakes. Takeaways from the BYU game.
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the BYU game and snap counts.
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the BYU game and snap counts.
We take an early look at Colorado and talk about the matchups for Saturday's game.
Bryson Tiller, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Overtime Elite, committed to Kansas on Saturday.
The ball bounced KU's way and they took advantage of the other team making more mistakes. Takeaways from the BYU game.