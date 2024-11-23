Recruiting Update: Over 70 visitors expected for Colorado game

The Colorado game is expected to bring the largest group of recruits this season. Jayhawk Slant has learned over 70 recruits are expected to be in attendance.

There will be a strong group of local recruits and several traveling in outside the area.

Jack Fuchs, who is the son of former offensive line coach Scott, will make the trip from Tennessee. He will reunite with friend and former Free State teammate Braden Wilmes. There are multiple local prospects who have earned an offer from Kansas along with prospects from Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin, Iowa, and other states.

The list has been updated and you can view all of the top visitors in the latest thread.

LINK: Updated recruits for the Colorado game



