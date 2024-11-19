WATCH: Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris talk UNCW win and more

Justin Thurman talks about his decision to pick Kansas after being committed to Notre Dame.
Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference and touched on a number of topics.
On Monday afternoon, Zeke Mayo met with the media to preview KU's upcoming game against UNCW and more.
Lance Leipold talks about what he's seen from Colorado and the emotions of Senior Day.
Lance Leipold talked about knocking off their second straight ranked opponent over BYU and previewed Colorado.
Justin Thurman talks about his decision to pick Kansas after being committed to Notre Dame.
Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference and touched on a number of topics.
On Monday afternoon, Zeke Mayo met with the media to preview KU's upcoming game against UNCW and more.