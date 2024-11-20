Published Nov 20, 2024
WATCH: Brian Borland talks about playing against Colorado
Jon Kirby
Publisher- Football Editor
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about the challenges facing the Colorado offense and a talented passing attack.

Watch what Borland had to say about the Buffaloes after studying film and preparing for Saturday's game.

