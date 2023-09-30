Throughout fall camp, one of the most talked about players amongst the coaching staff and teammates was junior linebacker Cornell Wheeler. He was getting ready for his fourth season of college football, his first one where he was going to see a significant role on defense, before he was injured for the season opener versus Missouri State.

Wheeler participated in the game versus Illinois, but waited until the Nevada game to record his first tackle, which was one of three on the night. Against BYU, he forced a fumble, and was all over the field for the Jayhawks.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland credits Wheeler’s approach toward his recovery for his recent success.

“I think it's really probably a credit to him to not be frustrated,” Borland said. "There was not any...'Oh, man, I was right there. Now I'm not, and here we go again.’ So I don't think he really had any of that.”

Wheeler, who started his career at Michigan, did not see any playing time as a freshman. He arrived at Kansas ahead of the 2021 season, but had been working mainly on special teams. Until the Nevada game, Wheeler had one career tackle to his name. Now he’s found a spot on the field for an emerging Kansas defense.

“It's taken a while for him to find his niche,” Borland said. “He's kind of found his role in some of our substitute package stuff but he's also a guy that he could be an every down player too.”