Craig Young brings high ceiling of potential to Kansas

“Craig has had a really good spring so far,” Day said. “I think he’s finding a role he feels more comfortable with. His ability to come into the box, but then also line up at safety, he can do multiple things there. That’s exciting for us. He can cover, he can play in the box, he can be physical, he can blitz.”

In high school Young ran a 10.7 100m and won the sectionals in the 200m. That kind of athleticism helped him get on the field for all 12 games when he was at Ohio State last year. Coming out spring football last season Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talked what he could bring to their team.

Craig Young could be one of those players who has the highest ceiling of the group. The former Ohio State Buckeye has all the potential with a 6-foot-4 frame and coming in at 220 pounds can step in and help the linebacker group right away.

The players who are coming from the transfer portal have reported to campus and started offseason workouts. The Kansas staff did a solid job of filling their needs in the early recruiting when it comes to using the portal.

Late in the year Young played a big role for the Buckeyes in their win over Michigan State where he drew more praise from the Ohio State head coach.

“He’s had a great attitude all year,” Day said. “Because of that, he’s playing late in the season for us. He’s a very important part of our defense. He’s worked really, really hard. His attitude has been great, and so here we are in some of our biggest games and he’s out there.”

Kansas assistant Chris Simpson made a quick move to start recruiting Young once he entered the portal. He was joined by Taiwo Onatolu in the recruiting process, and they convinced Young to take an official visit.

Two days later he committed to the Jayhawks.

“I’m ready to work and get in and meet my teammates,” Young told Jayhawk Slant the day he arrived on campus. “It does feel weird leaving, but I am ready for a new start.”

Young played safety at Ohio State at their “bullet” position. At Kansas he is expected to be in a similar spot where he will be expected to cover in pass situations but also support the run.

Before he showed up in Lawrence, Young had several conversations with Simpson.

“He was always checking in on me,” Young said of Simpson. “He's a very good guy. Our bond is great. Our relationship has grown day by day and every time we get a chance to call each other.

“He just expects me to come in and be prepared and be a leader and everything. He wants me to come around and want me to just do what I do and be ready.”