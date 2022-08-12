Craig Young, Gavin Potter discuss improved LB room and more

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson acknowledged Wednesday that the transfer portal gifted him some added depth this offseason. Since the start of fall camp, Simpson’s noticed several names that may receive the green light.

Additions of transfers Craig Young, Eriq Gilyard, and Lorenzo McCaskill, alongside promising returners Rich Miller, Gavin Potter, and Cornell Wheeler, are giving Simpson – who arrived in May – a new mixed bag of defenders to work with at camp.

And the position battle is on, according to Ohio State transfer Craig Young. “It’s a new approach,” Young said. “We’ve got guys that have been here for a while. Gavin Potter’s been here for a while and he’s competing his butt off. He cares about me coming in but, at the end of the day, he’s still going to compete. Everybody has a different approach.”

In addition to Potter, Young named Rich Miller and Taiwan Berryhill as two more major competitors for playing time.

Young transferred to Kansas in December with three years of eligibility. When asked about his transition from spring ball, Young says things are feeling much more streamlined.

“This is a little bit more stability for me,” Young said of fall camp. “Just going out playing different positions is fun and everything, but here, I feel like it’s more stable. They are telling me everything I need to do and what I have to do in this position and that position. (In Kansas) it’s calmer, more relaxed.”

Feeling comfortable at camp, Young is emerging as a strong candidate for the Hawk spot, according to Simpson.

“(Young) is one of our faster guys, he's got tremendous length,” Simpson said. “What there is that he may lack he can make up for in other areas, and length is one of those things. So being a big, tall, long guy, we're putting a lot on him and he's killing it.”