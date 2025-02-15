Kansas struggles late in the second half, falls to Utah

Despite Utah's best efforts to allow Kansas to get back into the game in the second half, the Jayhawks couldn't get over the hump and lost another road game, 74-67 to the Utes on Saturday. Kansas tied the game with 4:59 to play but then went on a four-minute scoring drought to allow Utah to come away with a win.





Dajuan Harris and Zeke Mayo were the only Jayhawks to score in double figures, and Hunter Dickinson struggled mightily, scoring 12 points on 4/12 shooting. KJ Adams fouled out and scored just four points.





Utah dominated Kansas on the glass and scored 22 points off 12 Jayhawk turnovers. The Utes shot 35.7% from the floor in the second half but still managed a victory.





First half

Kansas looked sleepy out of the gates as Utah got out to an 10-3 lead. The Jayhawks' lone made shot was a three from Dajuan Harris, but the Utes started 4/7 from the floor, and Bill Self called an early timeout. Gabe Madsen hit his second three in the early minutes, with Utah leading 13-5 at the game's first media timeout.





Utah started on fire from three, making 5 of its first nine shots from beyond the arc. AJ Storr started a short 7-3 spurt to draw Kansas closer, but Jake Wahlin answered with a three to extend Utah's lead to 19-12 at the under-12 timeout.





The Jayhawks were getting dominated on the glass, leading to extra possessions for Utah. Madsen made a three on a second-chance opportunity to put the Utes' lead at double digits, 29-19.





Madsen hit another three before Kansas started to come back. Dajuan Harris continued to propel the Jayhawks' offense, scoring five straight points on a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to four.





A Flory Bidunga sky-scraping lob capped off a run of 10 unanswered points to tie the game at 32-32. Utah hit a cold stretch, missing nine shots in a row to let Kansas get back in the game.





The late first-half run made it a close game where it had looked like the Jayhawks might get blown out, trailing Utah 39-37 at halftime. Utah made eight threes and outrebounded Kansas in the first half to hold a slim lead besides hitting a wall in the late minutes of the first half.

Second half

Rylan Griffen made a par of threes to pace Kansas' offense early in the second half, but Utah came out of the gates even hotter. The Utes made four straight shots to stay ahead and took a 52-45 lead into the first media timeout. Kansas withheld a scoring drought of close to three minutes.





Utah continued to play from ahead as Kansas struggled to score consistently. The Jayhawks trailed 58-49 with 11:37 to play, struggling to hold on to the ball and put it in the basket.





Bill Self picked up a technical foul as Kansas searched for any sort of momentum to get back in the game. Instead, the game drew to a lull as Utah didn't score for over four minutes. Kansas managed just five points on a 1/7 stretch from the floor, still trailing 60-54.





Kansas went on a drawn out 11-0 run to tie the game at 60-60. However, Zeke Mayo headed to the locker room after hurting his knee. Utah continued to not find any offensive momentum, missing eight shots in a row and having its scoring drought reach over seven minutes.





The Jayhawks couldn't take the lead and fell behind 64-60 after going scoreless for over two and a half minutes. Gabe Madsen woke back up, hitting a three to put Utah up 67-60 with under two minutes to play.





Kansas managed one field goal in the final five minutes after tying the game at 60-60. The Utes closed out the game at the free throw line despite not putting together a strong offensive second half.