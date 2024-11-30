Published Nov 30, 2024
Dajuan Harris, Flory Bidunga, and KJ Adams talk Furman win and more
On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated Furman, 86-51. KJ Adams led the way with 20 points, while Dajuan Harris and Flory Bidunga scored eight points each. Following the game, the trio talked about the win over Furman and more.

