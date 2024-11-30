Dajuan Harris, Flory Bidunga, and KJ Adams talk Furman win and more

On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated Furman, 86-51. KJ Adams led the way with 20 points, while Dajuan Harris and Flory Bidunga scored eight points each. Following the game, the trio talked about the win over Furman and more.
On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated Furman, 86-51. KJ Adams led the way with 20 points, while Dajuan Harris and Flory Bidunga scored eight points each. Following the game, the trio talked about the win over Furman and more.
On Friday afternoon, Zeke Mayo talked about facing Furman on Saturday and more.
To get a closer look at Saturday's game, we spoke with Zach Smith, who covers the Baylor football program.
Come inside for our Baylor preview including staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info on the game.
Trey Brown had a good list of early offers and committed to Kansas after his recent visit to the area.
Defensive back Trey Brown committed to Kansas after his visit last weekend. We have the breakdown and what it means.
On Friday afternoon, Zeke Mayo talked about facing Furman on Saturday and more.
To get a closer look at Saturday's game, we spoke with Zach Smith, who covers the Baylor football program.
Come inside for our Baylor preview including staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info on the game.