Dajuan Harris, Jr.: "I want to go out with a bang"

During the 2021-22 season, Kansas captured its second National Championship under Bill Self. In defeating North Carolina, 72-69, in the title game, Self’s squad finished the season with an overall record of 34-6, including 14-4 in Big 12 play.

Kansas closed out the season by winning its final 11 games, which included victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia (Big 12 Tournament), TCU (Big 12 Tournament), Texas Tech (Big 12 Tournament), Texas Southern (NCAA Tournament), Creighton (NCAA Tournament), Providence (NCAA Tournament), Miami-FL (NCAA Tournament), Villanova (Final Four), and North Carolina in the National Championship game.

However, since cutting down the nets in New Orleans, La., during the 2021-22 season, the NCAA Tournament has been anything but memorable for Self and Kansas.

Kansas finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 28-8 and 13-5 in the Big 12. After losing to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament championship game, the Jayhawks were awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were scheduled to face Howard, the No. 16 seed, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kansas, with Jalen Wilson (20), Gradey Dick (19), KJ Adams, Jr. (13), Dajuan Harris, Jr. (11), and Kevin McCullar, Jr. (10), thumped Howard, 96-68.

Up next for Kansas was a showdown against Arkansas, the No. 8 seed in the region. Despite leading by double-digits in the second half, the Jayhawks ultimately stumbled down the stretch, 72-71. Early on, it looked like Norm Roberts and Kansas would cruise past Arkansas and advance to the Sweet 16, but it was the Razorbacks that emerged victorious late.

Much like this season, Kansas entered last season as the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball. With the likes of Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Johny Furphy, Elmarko Jackson, Kevin McCullar, Jr., Parker Braun, KJ Adams, Jr., and Nicolas Timberlake, the Jayhawks appeared to be a legitimate National Championship contender.

Three big additions, Arterio Morris, Chris Johnson, and Marcus Adams, Jr., all left well before the start of the season. Jackson and Timberlake just didn't have the type of impact that most, if not all, expected heading into the season, while Dickinson and McCullar, Jr., suffered injuries at different points in the season.