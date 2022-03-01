Daniels will be limited, Potter not with team, big change at RB
Going into spring it was assumed Jalon Daniels would be running the QB1. To start the spring he will limited in what he can do.
Daniels went through drills at the open practice but is not doing the 11-on-11 and some that require more physical activity.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said they knew that Daniels would have limitations to start the spring.
“I’m not going to go very deeply into it, but yeah, there were some post-season things that he had,” Leipold said. “He's well on in and where he should be. He's doing limited drills at this moment. Not take a lot of team reps.”
Leipold continued: “I think we all know Jalon played really well down the stretch. He's limited in what he can do right now. All of our positions will be highly competitive. You know, that's going to be a point of emphasis for the spring and, and really in everything that we do moving forward is continuing to build a culture of, of competition.”
It does not matter whether it is Daniels, Jason Bean, or another quarterback under center, they are still competing.
“Each and every day we're going to compete,” Leipold said. “Jason knows that, Jalon knows that we, we talk with both of them. We had exit meetings at the end of the season. I think everyone knows as well that Jalon and the momentum that gave us down the stretch.”
Leipold did not give a timeline when Daniels would return to full practice.
“That's always a training room doctor's decision,” he said. “That's not mine. So, I don't want to go too far ahead right now.”
The running back room gets a major change
If there is one position that has gone through the most change in terms of adding personnel to compete for a starting job it would be the running backs.
They added Ky Thomas a transfer who led Minnesota in rushing. Thomas is one of the most decorated running backs to come out of Kansas from Topeka High. They also signed Sevion Morrison, a former four-star running back who transferred from Nebraska.
Then throw into the mix Daniel Hishaw, who is recovered from an injury that sidelined him last year.
“That room has changed a lot,” Leipold said. “It's just a couple days in, but it's exciting to watch. That’s going to be a very competitive room and I think we've improved ourselves there. There's not a question of what you can see with guys that have been able to do some things.”
Devin Neal burst on the scene as a true freshman leading the team in rushing. But the transfer portal has given the running back an entirely new look.
“As we know, you need depth there, and again that’s going to be one of those positions,” Leipold said. “I think, hopefully it'll be one will be a great example for our program about competing each and every day.
“Having depth, embracing that competition and to understand that winning football programs keep recruiting no matter where the starters are at or where it's at to keep improving. That’s going to be a benchmark for us as well.”
Locklin out to start practice, Potter not with team at the moment
Torry Locklin is recovering from an injury and did not participate in practice. Starting linebacker Gavin Potter was not at practice on Tuesday.
“He's not with us at this moment,” Leipold said of Potter. “That's about as far as I'll go with it at the moment.”