Daniels will be limited, Potter not with team, big change at RB

Going into spring it was assumed Jalon Daniels would be running the QB1. To start the spring he will limited in what he can do.

Daniels went through drills at the open practice but is not doing the 11-on-11 and some that require more physical activity.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said they knew that Daniels would have limitations to start the spring.

“I’m not going to go very deeply into it, but yeah, there were some post-season things that he had,” Leipold said. “He's well on in and where he should be. He's doing limited drills at this moment. Not take a lot of team reps.”

Leipold continued: “I think we all know Jalon played really well down the stretch. He's limited in what he can do right now. All of our positions will be highly competitive. You know, that's going to be a point of emphasis for the spring and, and really in everything that we do moving forward is continuing to build a culture of, of competition.”

It does not matter whether it is Daniels, Jason Bean, or another quarterback under center, they are still competing.

“Each and every day we're going to compete,” Leipold said. “Jason knows that, Jalon knows that we, we talk with both of them. We had exit meetings at the end of the season. I think everyone knows as well that Jalon and the momentum that gave us down the stretch.”

Leipold did not give a timeline when Daniels would return to full practice.

“That's always a training room doctor's decision,” he said. “That's not mine. So, I don't want to go too far ahead right now.”















