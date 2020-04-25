Wake Forest University Director of Athletics John Currie announced today that men's basketball head coach Danny Manning has been relieved of his duties.

"After a comprehensive review of the men's basketball program, and with the support of President Hatch and University leadership, I have determined that it is time for a change in our head coaching position,'' said Currie. "We thank Coach Manning, Julie and Evan for their service to Wake Forest and for their commitment to our student-athletes and the Winston-Salem community over the past six years."

"I am very thankful for having had the opportunity to lead the Wake Forest men's basketball program," said Manning. "I am very proud of the numerous student-athletes I had the pleasure of coaching, especially the student-athletes who earned their degrees. I am particularly thankful for all of the hard work my staff has put in through the years. I am so grateful to the Wake Forest community, who have made Winston-Salem a special home for my family and I from the second we stepped on campus in 2014. I wish the program nothing but success going forward."

Randolph Childress will serve as the acting head coach.

"We appreciate Coach Childress' willingness to assume the responsibility of guiding our student-athletes in the interim period," said Currie. "We will immediately begin a national search for our next head coach."

"I am grateful to John Currie for his perseverance in working through these challenging times to focus on this important decision," said Dr. Hatch. "I support his conclusion and action today, and I add to his gratitude to Danny, Julie and Evan for the grace they have shown throughout their time at Wake Forest."

Manning finishes with a record of 78-111 in six seasons with Wake Forest. Manning led the Deacs to the 2017 NCAA Tournament where they fell to Kansas State in the First Four.Following that season, Manning received the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award and John Collins was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Additionally, Coach Manning mentored three players (Collins, Jaylen Hoard, Doral Moore) who are now representing the Deacs in the NBA.

Manning coached six individuals who garnered All-Conference honors (Codi Miller-McIntyre, 2015 Honorable Mention; Devin Thomas, 2016 Honorable Mention; John Collins, 2017 First Team; Bryant Crawford, 2018 Honorable Mention, Olivier Sarr, 2020 Third Team; Brandon Childress, 2020 Honorable Mention) and had five student-athletes earn All-ACC Academic accolades following the 2017-18 (Keyshawn Woods), 2018-19 (Torry Johnson, Oliver Sarr) and 2019-20 (Ismael Massoud, Ody Oguama) seasons.

A charter member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Wake Forest's proud history includes five ACC Championships, 10 ACC Players of the Year, 13 NBA Draft first round picks and seven current NBA players. The brand-new Shah Basketball Complex and Sutton Sports Performance Center, coupled with Wake Forest's status as a top 30 national university, provides a world class experience for all Demon Deacon student-athletes.