Dates and Locations Set for the Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2024-25

Bill Self and Kansas will open up the season with Late Night in the Phog on October 18
Bill Self and Kansas will open up the season with Late Night in the Phog on October 18 (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Dates and locations for Kansas men's basketball's 2024-25 conference schedule have been set, the Big 12 announced today. Start times and television assignments will be announced later. Kansas will open Big 12 play by hosting West Virginia on New Year's Eve.

The Jayhawks will then hit the road on Sunday, Jan. 5 at UCF in Orlando.

The Jayhawks will make their first of three appearances on ESPN's Big Monday, Feb. 3, hosting Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. KU will then travel to Boulder, Colorado on Monday, Feb. 24 in a battle of former league foes and conclude its Big Monday slate at Houston on March 3.

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas has appeared in more Big Monday contests than any other conference school. KU is 79-23 all-time on Big Monday (48-1 at home and 31-23 on the road), including 60-18 under head coach Bill Self (37-0 at home and 23-18 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 41 consecutive Big Monday games hosted at Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU is 24-6 in its last 30 (80%) Big Monday contests.

KU will conclude its regular season when it plays host to new Big 12 member Arizona on Saturday, March 8, for Senior Night honoring seven Jayhawks in their final game at Allen Fieldhouse. Those being honored include KJ Adams Jr., Patrick Cassidy, David Coit, Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, and Shakeel Moore. Beginning in 1983-84, a span of 41 seasons, under then-head coach Larry Brown, Kansas has not lost its final home game of the season. Arizona's last trip to Allen Fieldhouse was Nov. 25, 2007, a KU 76-72 overtime win.

Kansas released its nonconference schedule on July 11, featuring an Allen Fieldhouse matchup against fellow Blue Blood North Carolina on Nov. 8. Other home non-conference opponents include Howard, Oakland, UNC-Willington, Furman, North Carolina State, and Brown.

Kansas will play Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12 in Atlanta, and Duke on Nov. 26 in the Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas. Its Dec. 4 contest at Creighton is part of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle and KU will play at Missouri on Dec. 8.

The Howard contest, on Nov. 4, will be the second annual McLendon Classic honoring Kansas graduate and two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach John McLendon. The McLendon Classic features an HBU school playing at Kansas. Last season, KU hosted North Carolina Central in the inaugural McClendon Classic. Studying under Kansas' first coach Dr. James Naismith, McLendon was a pioneer for the integration of college basketball and the architect behind the fast break and pressure defense. Following the 40th Annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 18 in Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas will play a charity exhibition game at Arkansas on Friday, Oct. 25 raising funds for mental health awareness. KU will have its home exhibition contest against Washburn on Oct. 29.

Kansas is coming off a 23-11 season where it advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time in the last 34 years, a run that started in 1990. KU returns three starters led by Dickinson, a 2024 Consensus All-America Second Team, All-Big 12 First Team, and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year selection. Dickinson was the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double (17.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg). Other returning starters include all-conference selections Harris and Adams. Kansas has nine newcomers on its roster that includes six upperclassmen transfers.

Kansas Men's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule (Home games in ALL CAPS; all times Central)

Oct. 18 (Fri.) – Late Night in the Phog, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 (Fri.) – at Arkansas (Exhibition)

Oct. 29 (Tues.) – WASHBURN (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 (Mon.) – HOWARD

Nov. 8 (Fri.) – NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 12 (Tues.) – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, Atlanta), 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 16 (Sat.) – OAKLAND

Nov. 19 (Tues.) – UNC-WILMINGTON

Nov. 26 (Tues.) – vs. Duke (Vegas Showdown, Las Vegas), 8 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 30 (Sat.) – FURMAN (Vegas Showdown)

Dec. 4 (Wed.) – at Creighton

Dec. 8 (Sun.) – at Missouri

Dec. 14 (Sat.) – NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Dec. 22 (Sun.) – BROWN

Dec. 31 (Tues.) – WEST VIRGINIA*

Jan. 5 (Sun.) – at UCF*

Jan. 8 (Wed.) – ARIZONA STATE

*Jan. 11 (Sat.) – at Cincinnati*

Jan. 15 (Wed.) – at Iowa State*

Jan. 18 (Sat.) – KANSAS STATE*

Jan. 22 (Wed.) – at TCU*

Jan. 25 (Sat.) – HOUSTON*

Jan. 28 (Tues.) – UCF*

Feb. 1 (Sat.) – at Baylor*

Feb. 3 (Mon.) – IOWA STATE*

Feb. 8 (Sat.) – at Kansas State*

Feb. 11 (Tues.) – COLORADO*

Feb. 15 (Sat.) – at Utah*

Feb. 18 (Tues.) – at BYU*

Feb. 22 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA STATE*

Feb. 24 (Mon.) – at Colorado*

March 1 (Sat.) – TEXAS TECH*

March 3 (Mon.) – at Houston*

March 8 (Sat.) – ARIZONA*

March 11-15 – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)

March 16 – NCAA Tournament Selection Show

*Big 12 Contest

