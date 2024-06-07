David McComb has been to Kansas several times and was the first recruit to commit in the 2025 class. This week he will get an extended stay to see more than any visit in the past.

McComb and his family made the trip to Lawrence to attend the Elite Football Camp on Wednesday and will stay in the area until he starts the official visit today.

He is looking forward to his official visit.

“I've seen a lot of the campus already,” McComb said. “I've seen a lot of what pretty much the tour is about. So, I'm so interested to just kind of take that three days and a long visit there, spend some more time with everyone.”

While most recruits will be on campus to get recruited, McComb hopes to do some of the recruiting himself. He has been active on social media reaching out to recruits about Kansas and will do it in person this weekend.

“I see myself as a recruiter for sure,” he said. “I mean, I've been committed for almost a year now. I think. I’ve been in a recruiting role ever since I committed. But I feel like that's like it's going to really shine this weekend with me talking to other guys and me just getting other people that I could potentially be playing with.”