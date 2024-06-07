David McComb goes through camp, ready for official visit
David McComb has been to Kansas several times and was the first recruit to commit in the 2025 class. This week he will get an extended stay to see more than any visit in the past.
McComb and his family made the trip to Lawrence to attend the Elite Football Camp on Wednesday and will stay in the area until he starts the official visit today.
He is looking forward to his official visit.
“I've seen a lot of the campus already,” McComb said. “I've seen a lot of what pretty much the tour is about. So, I'm so interested to just kind of take that three days and a long visit there, spend some more time with everyone.”
While most recruits will be on campus to get recruited, McComb hopes to do some of the recruiting himself. He has been active on social media reaching out to recruits about Kansas and will do it in person this weekend.
“I see myself as a recruiter for sure,” he said. “I mean, I've been committed for almost a year now. I think. I’ve been in a recruiting role ever since I committed. But I feel like that's like it's going to really shine this weekend with me talking to other guys and me just getting other people that I could potentially be playing with.”
McComb is tied for the highest-rated quarterback in Oklahoma. He put up big numbers last year at Edmond Memorial breaking several school records. He wants to see the 2025 commitment list grow and plans to help.
“When Linkon (Cure) took his visit last week I was texting him,” McComb said. “I texted a couple guys to reach out to him Once I committed I just kind of rolled with it to help recruit other guys.”
The trip started with camp on Wednesday and then McComb will stay with family before going back to Lawrence for the official visit.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some guys on the visit,” he said. “I'm excited to meet with Coach Z again. I always love talking with him. After the camp I'll stay there with family Olathe. Then I will start my visit.”
Committing early allowed McComb to focus on his high school team and not worry about the recruiting process. He is coming off a successful junior year and preparing for his senior season.
"It's super nice," he said. "It's been a weight lifted off the shoulders a little bit because you get coaches to come by and you have to do it all the time.
"We're putting a really good team together this year. We have some guys stepping up in the off season, and I'm super excited. I don't have to miss any summer this year. I get to just kind of be with my team all summer long and get to work."