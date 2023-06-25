“One thing that stood out to me the most is how important me and my family were to the whole staff while being on campus,” he said.

Warner took the official with Gibson and Kamara. He was accompanied by members of his family including his mother. One thing that stood out to him was the treatment they got from the coaching staff.

“It was more than they described it to be honest,” Warner said. “I don't think you can describe how great that place is in words.”

He has heard a lot about the area from his teammates Aundre Gibson and Jonathan Kamara , who committed to Kansas after their unofficial visits in the spring.

Deshawn Warner finished his official visit to Kansas this morning. He spent the last 48 hours in Lawrence getting his first look at the KU program in person.

He spent time with the coaching staff including Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu. Peterson is the lead recruiter for his area and Onatolu coaches the defensive ends.

“The thing the I took from hanging around those coaches is how much the genuinely care about the people and not just the game,” Warner said.

His host was safety Kenny Logan.

“It was great to get around the players,” Warner said. “They took me under their wing and showed me Lawrence from a players perspective.”

Now the hard part about recruiting kicks in for Warner. He plans to spend the next few days looking over the schools involved and prepare to announce his college destination.

“The thing that comes next is me sitting down with my mom and coaches and really taking everything into consideration,” he said. “And figure out where I will be going to college.”

Warner took official visits this month to Kansas, Texas, Washington, and Oregon State. He talked about the other schools on his list.

Texas: “I loved how the whole town was invested in the university and that says a lot because when you have a city of over 900,00 and everybody loves the Longhorns, it shows you have something great going on.”

Washington: “Everything about Washington was great. I love the city of Seattle and the university itself is amazing. I think it has the perfect mix of modern and that old fashion feel was great, and the scheme fit was even better.”

Oregon State: “At Oregon State I love the vibes and the feel. I can tell the coaches are going to be happy for me even if I don't go there. So, if that's the school I choose then I can only imagine how excited they would be and that's important because I wouldn't want to be somewhere I’m not wanted.”

Warner said he plans to announce his commitment on July 1st.