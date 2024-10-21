Advertisement

Official Game Thread: Kansas vs Houston

Official Game Thread: Kansas vs Houston

The official thread for the Houston game is live. Post all your thoughts in the game thread.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby
Travis Goff talks about new and improved Allen Fieldhouse

Travis Goff talks about new and improved Allen Fieldhouse

Travis Goff met with the media to talk about the new and improved Allen Fieldhouse

 • Shay Wildeboor
Published Oct 21, 2024
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

There are several things that stand out from assessing the detailed numbers from the Houston game.

One thing that pops up right away is the grades from the offensive line in the passing game. It was one of the best performances of the year and Jalon Daniels was only under pressure two times.

We have the latest look at the numbers in run blocking, pass blocking, coverage, tackling, and how Daniels graded out in the advanced stats.

LINK: See the latest advanced numbers from the Houston game

