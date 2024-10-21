Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

in other news
Official Game Thread: Kansas vs Houston
The official thread for the Houston game is live. Post all your thoughts in the game thread.
Travis Goff talks about new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
Travis Goff met with the media to talk about the new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
Jalon Daniels looking to flip the switch in the second half of the season
Jalon Daniels is coming off his best game against Arizona State and looking for a strong second half.
Bill Self gives his thoughts after Late Night in the Phog
Bill Self talks about the roster after Late Night in the Phog.
There are several things that stand out from assessing the detailed numbers from the Houston game.
One thing that pops up right away is the grades from the offensive line in the passing game. It was one of the best performances of the year and Jalon Daniels was only under pressure two times.
We have the latest look at the numbers in run blocking, pass blocking, coverage, tackling, and how Daniels graded out in the advanced stats.
