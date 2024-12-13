DeAndre Harper talks about decision to pick Kansas

When DeAndre Harper went in the transfer portal the Jayhawks had somewhat of a head start.

Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa knew about Harper when he was an all-state lineman in high school at Omaha North. Agpalsa recruited him in high school and when he went in the transfer portal immediately went after him.

“Coach A recruited me out of high school so are connection that we had already formed in high school was easy to rekindle on the visit,” Harper said. “He also is a great coach and knows how to get guys to the next level.”

Harper recently finished his official visit to Kansas and got a closer look at the program.

“It is a great family environment and great resources to get me to the next level,” Harper said. “The coaches welcomed me in with open arms.”

Although Harper came from the NCAA Division II level, he was getting a lot of interest from Power Four programs. He picked up offers today from Iowa State and Houston. He had offers earlier in the week from Louisiana Tech, Wyoming and San Diego State.

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds he had a good frame that stood out on his official visit. He was a freshman last season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Harper will report to campus next month and get ready for spring football. He said he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“Kansas should expect a hard-working guy, and a lot of pancakes from me on the field,” he said.