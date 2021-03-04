JayhawkSlant - Details coming out from LSU report

Current Kansas coach Les Miles was banned from being alone with female students while he was the coach at LSU following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

LSU released a 2013 internal investigation into the coach's behavior after USA Today sued to make it public. Its release comes after the investigation's existence became known in late February.

Per USA Today's summation of the report, Miles was issued a letter of reprimand for his behavior in addition to being ordered to not be alone with female staffers. A female student accused Miles of kissing her twice and said that Miles told her he was attracted to her and that they should go to a hotel. Miles denied that accusation.

Additionally, the former coach was accused of texting and taking other female students to his condo while no one else was around. Miles was also accused of having physical standards of beauty for female athletic department staffers and suggesting that those who didn't fit his criteria work fewer hours than those who did.

Miles was also warned that he could be fired if his behavior continued.