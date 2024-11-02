Podcast: Travis Goff is our guest, latest on recruiting, much more

-Travis Goff joins the show and talks about the stadium renovation, plans for the east side, thoughts on the football season and much more, new challenges with revenue share
- The latest on football recruiting and some key visits coming in November
- Once again KU takes Kansas State to the wire, but another loss in the Sunflower Showdown
- All eyes are on basketball recruiting with key decisions coming
- The schedule picks up next week with a big game against North Carolina
- We cover the latest in all the latest events happening with KU
Listen on the audio player below
Other ways to listen to the podcast
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR
- SDE