Devin Neal chasing record, wants to leave mark with younger players

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Devin Neal is chasing history and has a chance to put his name in the record books. The senior running back enters his final season just 765 yards shy of breaking the all-time KU rushing record.

It was four years ago when Neal committed to the Jayhawks after growing up just a short drive from Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium.

“I know my family will be super excited because when I committed, when I came in in 2019, 2020, no one knew what it was going to be, it could have gone any direction,” Neal said. “It's just a blessing to be in this position and it's everything that I've held true.”

He knows he is chasing after the record held by June Henley. Still in front of him are James Sims and Tony Sands. Neal hopes to move from fourth to first but wants it to happen naturally.

“It's a blessing to be in this position and to be able to be amongst the greats of this university,” Neal said. “It's everything that I've dreamt of and I'm just super excited to be able to go out there and perform. Obviously, I'm not going to play for the record but obviously, if I do what I'm supposed to do, it's going to come naturally.”

Neal wants the rushing record, but also to leave a good program behind with the younger players
Neal wants to leave his mark on the program in more than numbers and statistics. He has been invested in Kansas football ever since he grew up in Lawrence and wants to pass the culture on to the younger players.

Fall camp has come to an end, but Neal recalled how the younger players started to follow his lead going out to practice early. He wants to see the winning tradition continue and instill that same kind of work ethic with the players in the classes below.

“It's weird because I'm the old guy out there, so now everyone's looking at me for advice and stuff,” he said. “But I love it at the same time. Just seeing the young guys develop for me has been a unique blessing that I didn't know I was going to be able to see. I see them develop every day. I'm out there early, like 7:00 a.m., 40 minutes before we’ve got to be out there. Now the young guys are starting to follow me and take care of their body more.

“These are things that it took me forever to learn, so the earlier they're learning that now means a lot to me and that I know they'll be in great shape.”

To see more from Neal and what he had to say in his media day interview watch the video below.

