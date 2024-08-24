Devin Neal is chasing history and has a chance to put his name in the record books. The senior running back enters his final season just 765 yards shy of breaking the all-time KU rushing record.

It was four years ago when Neal committed to the Jayhawks after growing up just a short drive from Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium.

“I know my family will be super excited because when I committed, when I came in in 2019, 2020, no one knew what it was going to be, it could have gone any direction,” Neal said. “It's just a blessing to be in this position and it's everything that I've held true.”

He knows he is chasing after the record held by June Henley. Still in front of him are James Sims and Tony Sands. Neal hopes to move from fourth to first but wants it to happen naturally.

“It's a blessing to be in this position and to be able to be amongst the greats of this university,” Neal said. “It's everything that I've dreamt of and I'm just super excited to be able to go out there and perform. Obviously, I'm not going to play for the record but obviously, if I do what I'm supposed to do, it's going to come naturally.”