“Well, personally, I already think I'm the best, right,” Neal responded. “That's just my nature and that's just who I am. But it's always respect to those guys too because they have their own styles and I always respect game, and I always pay attention to what makes guys different.”

Neal, a Lawrence native, knows there are a lot of talented running backs in the country and the Big 12. He did not make the preseason team, but he is confident in his abilities and ready to continue to show what he can do.

Devin Neal has a chance to put his name at the top of the several rushing records at KU. For all of the big numbers he has put up, his name was missing from some of the preseason lists.

He does not shy away from the fact he watches film on other running backs to compare styles. But he has his own way of getting yards and believes his game should be considered one of the best in the nation.

“I've watched plenty of film on Ollie and RJ, you can go down the line,” he said. “And I like all their games. Me as a confident man in this league, I think I'm one of the best, not only in our conference but in the country and so I prepare myself in a certain way.”

One list mentioned Neal as the fourth best running back in the Big 12 heading into the 2024 season. When the All-Big 12 team was released this month his name was not on the list. All of that after being named second team All-Big 12 after last season.

Neal is one of the players who took a leadership role when Lance Leipold arrived at Kansas. Several of his teammates have pointed to the fact he is one of the leaders of the team and played a big part in changing the culture.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels says Neal lives up to his nickname and he has learned a lot from him.

“I mean, that's the real deal Devin Neal we're talking about,” Daniels said. “There's nothing fake about it. This is the real deal. This is the Lawrence native. I mean, there's not words can't describe how great of a player he is. I mean, even if we're talking about off the field, he's such a cerebral and intelligent young man, you know, being able to learn from him.”

Neal is just 764 yards away from breaking June Henley’s all-time KU rushing record. It is a special feat considering the carries have been distributed to other backs. He knows where he stands among the all-time KU greats. He knows what the school record is. But his focus is helping the team continue to win.

“At the end of the day, it is cool that we (the Big 12) have those many guys, but I don't really go into games focusing on how I can be better than this running back,” he said. “I just want to be the best running back I can from my team and let my talent take over from there.”