When it came to in-state recruiting all eyes were focused on Devin Neal. He is one of two players in the state that held an offer from the Jayhawks.

More importantly, the running back from Lawrence High, is minutes away from KU’s campus.

On Friday night Neal announced his commitment to Kansas and said the time was right.

“Friday and Thursday, it just felt right,” Neal said. “I mean, I kind of had a feeling I was going there, but I needed some answers to put with the other visits that I went on. And with KU, they have everything I'm looking for with football, baseball, and location. My family and friends can watch all the games and it's like a block away from most of us.”

Neal will play football and baseball for the Jayhawks. Both staffs were very active recruiting him where he grew strong relationships with several coaches.

Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon was a big factor in recruiting along with head coach Les Miles. Dearmon joined the recruiting process several months ago and his bond with Neal helped play into the decision.

“When you get to know Coach Dearmon, the question is how can you not like him?” Neal said. “He's just one of those guys. And I mean he's definitely a guy that I would jump off a bridge for because he would do the exact same for me. He's a loving guy and a family guy.

“He's definitely for this place. And I instantly fell in love with that. I mean, that's the type of coach that I needed, and I got it out of him. And he's looking to change the program along with all the other coaching staff there. And I'm right along with it.”