“It was very nice being back around Coach Panagos,” Phillips said. “It was awesome, and we had a great time watching film and learning some new things that he has to offer.”

Defensive line coach Jim Panagos handled the recruiting from the start and convinced him to take an official visit. Phillips visited campus last weekend.

Devin Phillips has been on the radar the day he entered the portal. He announced in mid-October he was leaving Colorado State and the Jayhawks were one of the first teams to offer him. He has offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tulane and several other college programs.

It is well-known the Kansas coaching staff is looking in the portal for defensive linemen. After this season they lose several players, and the transfer portal could give them a fast track to filling those spots.

It has become a theme with recruits who visit to talk about the culture and the changes that have happened since Lance Leipold took over the program last year. Phillips said it was one of the things that caught his attention.

“The visit was great,” he said. “The culture and history is what caught my attention the most I would say. Also, the people and environment as well.”

Jereme Robinson was his host and he said they talked about the locker room atmosphere and the relationship among the players.

He finished his visit meeting with Leipold.

“We talked about a lot about opportunity for the most part,” Phillips said. “We talked about being able to come in and make an impact on and off the field.”

He got an opportunity to watch the team practice as they prepare to play Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

“There was a lot of energy at practice, guys moving around having fun while staying locked in,” he said.

Phillips, 6-foot-2, 305 pounds could be an instant impact player for Kansas. He started every game he played in at Colorado State. As a freshman he started 10 games and missed the last two with an injury.

Last season he had 33 tackles and four for a loss from his defensive tackle spot. He only played in four games this season saving a redshirt. In 2021 he played over 600 snaps and turned in a solid 74.6 grade by Pro Football Focus.

Phillips played at Neville High School in Louisiana, where he led his team to two state titles. He committed to TCU before signing at Colorado State where his brother, Joctavis played. He had offers from Miami (FL), Texas Tech and several other schools coming out of high school.