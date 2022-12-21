“I had a great visit at KU,” Phillips said. “The people there were great, loved the atmosphere, loved the environment. And just being able to be around some guys and coaches that love football and want to win.”

Phillips set an official visit to Kansas and after that he closed his recruiting.

Kansas was one of the schools who reached out and quickly offered him a scholarship. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos moved fast to get to know Phillips and build a relationship with him.

When Devin Phillips entered the transfer portal, he was fielding calls from college coaches within minutes. The defensive tackle from Colorado State had several offers coming in to play at the Power Five level.

The Jayhawks lose several players on the defensive line and their goal was to strengthen the position through the transfer portal. Panagos targeted Phillips as a player who fit their criteria.

“He said I’m an older, mature player, and started 40-plus games in my career,” Phillips said. “Just having that maturity and level of knowing football and being put in different situations. And being able to come in, make an impact, and be a leader, and show those guys the right way. And show the younger guys the ropes, to bring them up to par to playing high level of football.”

Phillips picked up early offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tulane and several other schools. But the talks with Panagos and learning about the Kansas program helped put the Jayhawks in a good position.

“One thing about Coach Panagos, he was a man of his word,” Phillips said. “Not only by talking about it, but showing he meant it with his actions as well. He just stands on what he says and just really, he does what he said he would do.”

When Phillips went on his official visit, he was hosted by defensive end Jereme Robinson. He formed a bond with Robinson and the rest of the players.

“I got a great vibe from the players,” he said. “Everybody was cool, welcoming, and just brought me in and treated me one of their own and tried to make it as homey as possible.”

Phillips announced his commitment on his birthday and is ready for to play in the Big 12. He started every game he played at Colorado State. He is ready to show what he can do at the Power Five level.

“It feels great actually, just knowing that I'll be put in a great position and to thrive and get better as a person,” he said. “Not only as a person, but as a player. And be able to just take my game to the next level and show what I can do.”

Phillips graduated last weekend from Colorado State and will enroll at Kansas in January.