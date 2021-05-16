Dillon Wilhite: "I've always wanted to be a Jayhawk"

The decision is in for Dillon Wilhite, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, Calif. With scholarship offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, Boston University, and Navy, Wilhite has decided to join the University of Kansas men’s basketball program as a walk-on.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to be a Jayhawk,” Dillon Wilhite told JayhawkSlant.com on Sunday afternoon. “I grew up going to Kansas games and went to coach Self’s camp every summer (for four years). My dad’s whole family is from there and I’ve always wanted to go to Kansas. My grandma has worked in the athletic department for over 40 years.”

Wilhite, who enjoyed watching the Morris twins, Cole Aldrich, and Thomas Robinson, throughout the years, is currently averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game for a Cathedral Catholic team that has gotten off to an 11-1 start. Due to the pandemic, the season was delayed but is still ongoing for Wilhite and his teammates.

Being a walk-on, what exactly does Wilhite think he’ll bring to the table early on in his career at Kansas?

“I think that I have the size,” said Wilhite. “I also think that I’m very physical and tough. I rebound the ball well and run the floor. I use my body well and I’m just going to do everything to contribute to the team and help them win games.”

Wilhite isn’t the only member of his family to take his game to the Division-1 level following his high school career. His father, Brad Wilhite, was a member of the golf team at Lawrence High and then at TCU. Furthermore, his two sisters are members of the volleyball team at Georgetown.



