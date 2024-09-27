PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Does Five-Star PG Mikel Brown, Jr., plan to visit Kansas?

Mikel Brown, Jr., is the No. 10 ranked player in the 2025 class
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Recently, Bill Self and members of his staff paid a visit to Mikel Brown, Jr., the 6-foot-3, 160-pound point guard from Dime Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. According to reports, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Alabama, and others have already met with Brown, Jr., the No. 1 ranked point guard in the 2025 class.

Brown, Jr., according to his Rivals player profile, has visited Indiana (9/13/24), Kentucky (this weekend), Mississippi (1/30/24), and UCF (2/2/24 and 11/2/24). Currently, the five-star prospect is scheduled to visit Maryland (10/25/24) and Arizona (11/21/24). Brown, Jr., took an unofficial visit to Kansas back on October 14, 2022.

Having received a visit from Bill Self and his staff, does Mikel Brown, Jr., plan to return to Lawrence for an official visit?

For the very latest on Five-Star point guard Mikel Brown, Jr., click here.




