Recently, Bill Self and members of his staff paid a visit to Mikel Brown, Jr., the 6-foot-3, 160-pound point guard from Dime Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. According to reports, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Alabama, and others have already met with Brown, Jr., the No. 1 ranked point guard in the 2025 class.

Brown, Jr., according to his Rivals player profile, has visited Indiana (9/13/24), Kentucky (this weekend), Mississippi (1/30/24), and UCF (2/2/24 and 11/2/24). Currently, the five-star prospect is scheduled to visit Maryland (10/25/24) and Arizona (11/21/24). Brown, Jr., took an unofficial visit to Kansas back on October 14, 2022.

Having received a visit from Bill Self and his staff, does Mikel Brown, Jr., plan to return to Lawrence for an official visit?

For the very latest on Five-Star point guard Mikel Brown, Jr., click here.











