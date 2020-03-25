Although the official junior day activities at Kansas were canceled due to the Coronavirus, recruits were taken through a virtual tour of the program last week.

The event caught the attention of a lot of people in recruiting circles around the country. It allowed future prospects to get a close look at the program without being on campus. One of those was Dominic Oliver from Valley Christian in California.

“It was really cool,” Oliver said. “I got to learn more about the football program. But I was really interested to see all around campus, other areas and the majors they offer.”

Oliver has already formed a strong relationship with Chidera Uzo-Diribe who has several ties to the west coast.

“Coach Chidera is the best,” Oliver said. “Most of the time we don't even talk about football. It's just building a connection and a relationship. Obviously, he's a great football mind. It's just great to know that he went through this whole process. He was highly recruited coming out of high school and then he went to the NFL. We talk about family, music and things like that. He's a great coach and a great person.”