Dominick Puni goes through NFL combine, talks about KU program
Dominick Puni spent the last five days talking with NFL teams and going through the NFL Combine. The former KU offensive linemen showcased his versatility at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Puni played his first four seasons at the University of Central Missouri before transferring to Kansas. The two years he played for the Jayhawks it helped mold him into a better lineman. He took questions last week about playing every position on the line.
He played guard and tackle in his time at Kansas and also got experience at center.
“Fortunately, at Kansas, they let me get a whole spring-ball at center,” Puni said. “I thought that was a great experience. And then at the same, I showcased what I could do at center. All the snaps were good. My blocks were good.”
The tush push has become a popular play in the NFL, where the quarterback lines up under center, and is pushed forward by his teammates. Puni recalled running that play for the Jayhawks.
“Against K-State, we did a tush push, and they put me in center,” Puni said. “That was pretty cool. Being at the bottom of the pile is no joke, though. I mean there's a lot of bodies on top of you. But I mean, I love the challenge. I love the idea that it's fourth and one, and you trust your guys on the run to go get it.”
Puni’s game developed to a higher level at Kansas. He moved to left tackle last season and did not allow a quarterback hit or a sack. He was named to the All-Big 12 team by the coaches and the AP.
“My years at Kansas were great,” he said. “They helped me prepare in every single way. The first thing I did there was summer training with the team. And as soon as I met Coach Leipold, he got on me right away.
“The O-line helped me get in there, so I was good with the room. And then right in the fall camp, the coaches really just gave me a chance, and that's really all I needed.”
He helped a high-scoring offense that led the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games. He was a key part of a team that saw the turnaround under Lance Leipold.
“Coach Leipold, he's a super great person, super detailed guy,” Puni said. “You can go to his office and talk to him at any time. He's always open to you. He's a player coach, always thinking about the team. He'll bust his butt for the team. Just super great coach, super great guy. He deserves everything he gets.”
His focus is getting ready for the draft and working out. Several draft experts project him between the third and fifth round. He will remember the last two seasons he spent at Kansas that helped him prepare for a shot in the NFL.
He believes the KU program is in good hands with Leipold.
“He definitely got the program and changed it within two years, three years,” Puni said. “The first year I got there was the first season we were really starting to get some momentum and got to a bowl game. And then after that you start to get the recruits you really want. We've got a lot of young guys coming up now that I think look really good. It all just starts with being able to recruit, be able to win, just ride off that momentum. He's doing a great job. Like I said, he always thinks about the team. There's never a day off with that guy.”