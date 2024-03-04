Dominick Puni spent the last five days talking with NFL teams and going through the NFL Combine. The former KU offensive linemen showcased his versatility at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Puni played his first four seasons at the University of Central Missouri before transferring to Kansas. The two years he played for the Jayhawks it helped mold him into a better lineman. He took questions last week about playing every position on the line.

He played guard and tackle in his time at Kansas and also got experience at center.

“Fortunately, at Kansas, they let me get a whole spring-ball at center,” Puni said. “I thought that was a great experience. And then at the same, I showcased what I could do at center. All the snaps were good. My blocks were good.”

The tush push has become a popular play in the NFL, where the quarterback lines up under center, and is pushed forward by his teammates. Puni recalled running that play for the Jayhawks.

“Against K-State, we did a tush push, and they put me in center,” Puni said. “That was pretty cool. Being at the bottom of the pile is no joke, though. I mean there's a lot of bodies on top of you. But I mean, I love the challenge. I love the idea that it's fourth and one, and you trust your guys on the run to go get it.”