Dominick Puni's college career is coming to an end and the talk around his NFL future is starting to pick up steam. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki thinks that the Puni has a good shot at an NFL career. "I think he's going to be a heck of a football player," Kotelnicki said. "Every team comes in and asks about him. He's somewhere, you know what I mean? He's going to have a chance, right, because he could play all the positions." Head coach Lance Leipold also believes Puni can be an NFL guy as well, saying that he has a lot of potential that he has not tapped into yet. "I think the guy's just getting started," Leipold said. "I think he could be a guy that could play on Sundays for a long time." One of the most enjoyable factors for Leipold to coach is the way Puni goes about his business. He has been consistent throughout his time at Kansas and Leipold has taken notice. "His approach, demeanor, all the things I always talk about, he's always got a very steady, calm presence, but he's very steady in his performance and his approach and all those things," Leipold said.

Puni lined up a center for a crucial short yardage play and has shown versatility for the Jayhawks

Perhaps the most important trait that Puni has toward getting himself onto an NFL roster is his versatility. It has been a point of emphasis throughout the offensive line this season going back to fall camp, as they have strived to create an environment that allows them to have their five best available players on the field at a time. Puni's versatility has been on display all year, and he even lined up at center on a crucial third and short at the Kansas State 33-yard line. The Jayhawks converted using a quarterback sneak right behind him, and scored a touchdown later in the drive. He did not want to take too much credit on the versatility front since it was only for one play, but he was happy to know that the team wanted it to be him leading the way. "It's cool that they had the belief in me to kind of get down there, kind of push the pile if we need to," Puni said. "I think it's more on the guards to get that push." Being at the bottom of the pile was not a fun experience however. "It gets pretty bad at the bottom of that pile though," Puni said. "You can't breath or nothing." Puni took inspiration from Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have perfected the quarterback sneak. "The whole week I was watching the Eagles do it, watching Jason Kelce do it," Puni said. "I was just trying to replicate like 'How does he do it? I think I picked up on something, but I don't want to expose anything." No matter what position Puni tries his hand at in the NFL, Leipold will always remember how much he developed at Kansas after transferring from Central Missouri. "We've lined him up in a lot of different spots and he's done a nice job," Leipold said.

