Ethan Vasko will likely sit behind Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean on the depth chart but he is getting valuable reps helping grow in KU's offense.

The redshirt freshman took a lot of snaps in the bowl practices and getting more in spring football.

[Vasko talks about knocking a bottle off his sister's head from several yards]

Vasko, who made headlines, for knocking a bottle of his sister's head from 35 yards away, said he has not tried with his teammates yet. Vasko talks about learning the system and understanding the system after arriving last summer.