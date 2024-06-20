“A couple things stood out,” Haynes said. “We went to see the business school, and the business school is relatively new. They said it opened in 2016, so that was nice. And then, I plan on potentially running track in college. So went to the indoor and outdoor track. They have some of the football stadium renovated. So went in there and took a tour of that and saw the new locker room, the new weight room, and that was really nice.”

Haynes took a midweek visit to Kansas last week. He saw several things that caught his attention and that included seeing the track facilities.

Evan Haynes is close to finishing his official visit schedule that includes five trips this month. The wide receiver from Fellowship Christian School in Georgia is coming off his latest two visits to Kansas and Harvard.

Haynes wants to play football and run track in college. He said he planned to speak with the track coaches from KU this week.

Part of the visit was spent with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel learning more about the position and his coaching style.

“We had a meeting with him, me and my parents, and he kind of showed us how he coaches, and the things that he prides himself on as a coach,” Haynes said. “It was really good to see. He answered a lot of questions. He was very thorough with his presentation. He’s a really good guy outside of coaching and good to talk to him as a person.”

Haynes was hosted by Kansas wide receiver Keaton Kubecka on the visit. He said he had fun with Kubecka and meeting the players.

“He was a really cool dude,” he said. “I asked questions because I like to ask the players questions because they're going to tell it to you more honest than the coaches will. I had a lot of fun hanging out with him and getting to spend time with him.”

Haynes has taken visits to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Kansas, and Harvard. His last stop is Colorado this weekend. When he gets back from Boulder he will talk with his family about the future.

“Throughout this process we've been asking questions that we need to get asked,” Haynes said. “It just really differs between the programs. After these visits are done, I'm going to sit down with my family and then we're going to discuss everything and see what school fits best and make my decision before my senior season.”