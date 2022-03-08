Everything Bill Self said on Tuesday

Bill Self on playing in the Big 12 Tournament:

I'm probably looking as forward to this one as I have any of them in large part because we tied. I've said many times, well, whenever we've tied, I've always said, "Let's go to the tournament and try to figure this out." So that would be fun to me. We'd have to play very well to even have a chance to do that. But yeah, two years ago, we were playing probably the best ball of anybody and last year we were playing pretty darn well and we were so good defensively for a stretch. I think we held OU to 15 at halftime, something like that. And then we can't play Texas, and that would've been a fun game to play because they had beaten us twice. Yeah, I'm excited. I think our players are as well.

Bill Self on what's at stake:

I don't think there's really much at stake. I think it's a pride deal and maybe a seed line or two. But other than that, I don't really see that much at stake, to be honest with you. It's one of the few events that you can win and it's a big deal for all of about maybe 20 hours, 24 hours. And after that, it doesn't even matter anymore. It matters all about getting ready for the next one. But it's a prideful event, there's no doubt about that.

Bill Self on if you sell out to win the Big 12 Tournament:

I think that when you play on a Saturday and your next game's not until Thursday or Friday, I think you sell out to try to win. I do think you do that. I don't think you sell out to try to get to the finals. I don't think you sell out to play guys that are injured. I don't think you sell out in that way, but if you're saying, would you consider resting a guy on a Saturday and you don't play again on Thursday or Friday? I would say absolutely not

Bill Self on if Kansas is on the one line heading into the Big12 Tournament:

No. Personally, the way I look at it, and I haven't studied it as hard as some, but our resume's pretty good. I think we're 10 and five against quad ones, and I think we're seven and one against quad twos if I'm not mistaken. Is that right guys? 11 quad ones now? Maybe after Texas, it's 11, so that'll make it probably six and one in quad twos. But, anyway, 17 and six. I think 23 of our 31 games are against really good competition, is good, but I actually believe that if you're just looking at that being a goal, which it's not, but if you were saying that it'd be nice to be a one seed for a lot of different reasons, one publicity and all the things that go along with that, Gonzaga and Arizona's got it locked up. You would think that Baylor would be ahead of us and the only way that we could pass them was if we went further in the tournament. And then if we don't win it, you would think that a team, Kentucky, Auburn, can Villanova run the table and get one? You would think that those teams would have an opportunity to jump us, for sure. So we better win the tournament in order to get a one seed. That's how I look at this.

Bill Self on how he might handle this stretch of games with David McCormack:

Well, I think the whole thing is he hasn't had a back-to-back yet this year. I guess in Orlando he did, but since the season's really gotten into it where we played and the next day he had to go hard. I don't think we've had one of those days. We've had maybe a day where we did a walk-through the next day or whatnot. We practiced yesterday and he participated in half-court some. We're not going to practice today. We're just going to walk through and then we'll practice tomorrow and he'll participate in that. So Wednesday, Thursday, those are two pretty good days and then I wouldn't be surprised if Friday he may be limited if we're fortunate enough to win on Thursday. We're certainly not going to put him out there and risk the next week, and I think that's what Matt was probably alluding to earlier. But I anticipate, if we're fortunate enough to play him playing, I just don't know how limited he'll be.

Bill Self on the health of Remy Martin and his impact moving forward:

Yeah, he looked better yesterday than I've seen him and he told me he felt good. So I do think Bobby's obviously out, but David right now would be our biggest concern and it's no concern of him not playing. It's a concern of him not being sore when he does play. Yeah. Yeah, I think it can be a big factor. We're set with who we're starting, so that's not going to change. But I do think that Remy can be a factor, especially with different teams and lineups and those sorts of things. One thing that's become pretty evident in some ways, like Texas Tech, for instance, Remy and Juan together is tough because Ball is their two-guard and he's 6'6". So there's some things like that, but I think Remy can certainly play a huge role down the stretch.

Bill Self on how proud he is of Ochai Agbaji:

Well, I think we're just starting to see it. I think he was Big 12 Player of the Year, obviously, and that should have been unanimous by everybody. And then Sporting News, who I believe is one of the four biggest all American type teams, that and the writers and the NABC and, of course, AP, I think would probably be the biggest, but to get First Team on that, and worst-case scenario, he's a Second Teamer on all of them, I'm happy for him. He deserves all the accolades he's getting, but he also doesn't need to put pressure on himself because he's getting the accolades now he's got to play at an even higher level. Bill Self: So there's a little bit of a balance in there that sometimes you don't win things like that and there's a chip on your shoulder and it drives you, and sometimes you do win things and that drives you even more. But he's got to find that happy medium where he's as turned up as he's ever been but still as relaxed as he's ever been. And against Texas, I think that he was too excited for Senior Day, to be honest with you. So that was probably a good lesson for him to learn before we get into the post-season.

Bill Self on when he first saw Ochai Agbaji:

Oh yeah. Yeah, I went to watch him. I went to watch him in high school one night after Norman told me he thought that he thought the kid was pretty good. Norm will take credit for it now but back then, it was like, "Yeah, we should watch him." But now Norman said, "No, you need to go watch him because we need him." I don't know that I totally agree with exactly how the story went. But no, I went and watched him and I do remember thinking, and I do remember this, I can't remember what I ate yesterday, but I can remember this, graceful, moves well, explosive, put it down two dribbles either direction, good form on a shot, smiled all the time. He just had the things that would be the makings of what could potentially become a good player, a really good player. And so it didn't take long to figure out that he would be good for us.

Bill Self on the 8/9 matchup tomorrow night in Kansas CIty:

I do think there's some advantages not to being the one seed in that regard. The advantage would be, will they play one night and turn around and play the next afternoon? That would be the advantage, but we'll be playing a team that's playing with house money. K. State to me has played so much better than their record. I don't know what they are in games of five-point or less, but they've been right there to win so many games. And so a six and 12 team could easily be a 10 and eight, 11 and 17 team. I do believe that. And we were one of the wins that they could have easily gotten. And West Virginia to me, Huggs always comes there and seems like to me always plays well. So that'll be a good first game. It'll be competitive, it'll be a good first game, and certainly, it'll be a hard game whoever we draw.